OECD reiterates that in Italy we have few nurses and Fnopi is asking for measures to fill this deficiency

According to the OECD Health at a Glance 2021 report, Italy ranks fourth from last among the OECD countries with the lowest number of places available in universities. Bad also on the wages front. Mangiacavalli (Fnopi): “The OECD recipe is the one our Federation has had for some time now. Government, Regions and Institutions listen to the needs and follow the recipes carried out also at the international level “.

11 NOV – They earn little, work a lot (as was evident during the pandemic) and have little career opportunities due to the way services are organized today. Furthermore, the low number of places available in universities places Italy in fourth last place among OECD countries (only Mexico, Colombia and Luxembourg are worse off, where however, in the latter nation, nurses are already about twice as many Italians compared to a thousand inhabitants and earn two and a half times more than Italian colleagues).

The photograph is taken by the Health at a Glance 2021 report ofOECD which underlines how: “The key role that nurses play in providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities and in the community is again highlighted during the Covid-19 pandemic”. But for the OECD in many countries there are too few of them to meet people’s health demands.

“The OECD recipe before and during the pandemic is the one that our Federation has had for some time now: more nurses, more training, specializations and career opportunities, salaries that match the type of work required are needed – he commented. Barbara Mangiacavalli, president of the National Federation of Nursing Professions (Fnopi) – in this sense it is necessary that the operation is set on solid foundations, not on a facade, leaving room for hierarchies that are now years old. Bases that above all put the right professional in the right place and consider obsolete, useless and harmful choices linked to old stereotypes that are now rejected even at an international level, as the OECD also demonstrates “.

Both in hospitals and on the territory, then added the president Fnopi “we need a correct and measured personnel policy according to the real needs, their training, specialization (and not just doctors) and above all the development of mechanisms already tested in many Regions with replicable positive results on the national territory “.

But let’s see some of the data that emerged from the Report.

In Italy something has changed compared to previous years. Still too little: now it has 6.2 per thousand inhabitants (‘only’ 0.3 more), but the OECD average is 8.8 and there are countries that go far beyond this ratio (for example, there are 18 per thousand inhabitants in Switzerland and Norway, about 13 in Germany, more than 11 in France and so on in the major OECD partners).

Nurses outnumber doctors in most OECD countries. On average, there are just under three nurses for each doctor (by international standards). The ratio of nurses per physician ranges from around one nurse per physician in Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico and Turkey (but Italy is 1.5) to more than four in Japan, Finland, the United States and Switzerland.

In most countries, the growth in the number of nurses has been driven by the growing number of nursing graduates. The nations that have the most have recruited and trained them with a range of measures to attract more students into university education and retain more nurses in the profession, improving their working, economic, position and career conditions.

Health at a Glance 2021 then made a comparison on the salaries of nurses: worse than Italy, only ten other nations out of the 35 OECD countries rank worse than Italy. L” Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe then recorded an average of wages in US dollars at purchasing power parity of over 48 thousand a year, while Italian nurses are below this average of about 10 thousand and there are still 16 countries including almost all the major European and international partners (46% of OECD ones) where the annual figures exceed those of the average, even reaching over 100 thousand dollars / year.

“Our profession – added Mangiacavalli – is a resource on which the Ministry of Health and the Regions can and must count in a perspective of greater effectiveness and efficiency of the system. For this reason, Fnopi, which represents the over 456 thousand nurses present in Italy (but at least 63 thousand are missing), is available to discuss and agree seriously and really, even with other professions, on how to organize services at home, on the territory and in the hospital according to fees that privilege the appropriateness, timeliness and immediacy of services. Government, Regions and Institutions – he concludes – listen to the needs and at least follow the recipes carried out also at the international level “.





November 11, 2021

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Studies and Analysis