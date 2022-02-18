Of the 100 most famous cryptocurrencies, only 6 have risen in 2022

The YTD return is the amount of profits (or losses if the value is negative) obtained by an investment comprised in the period from January 1 of the current year to the date of calculation . YTD calculations are often used by investors and analysts to assess the performance of a portfolio or to compare the recent performance of a series of securities.

To find out which cryptocurrencies are having the best results in the month and a half of the year, we are going to look at the so-called index of YTD return (year-to-date) .

Of those first 100 cryptocurrencies according to their market capitalization, it is practically impossible to find green graphs, due to the usual domino effect of Bitcoin that causes that, if its graphs are red, those of the rest also.

If we look at this index at the time of writing this news, the price of some of the most famous cryptocurrencies has plummeted in the 49 days that we have been in 2022:

Bitcoin (BTC) continues its Annus horribilis it has sunk 15% in 2022, despite forecasts of maximums for the second half of the year.

Ether (ETH), the token of the Ethereum network, has fallen by 23%.

BNB, the Binance token, 23%.

XRP is down 7.60%.

The promising Cardano (ADA) presents a decrease of 25%.

Solana (SOL), has lost 44% of its value.

Biggest price increases in cryptocurrencies

If we invert the results of the YTD index to see which cryptocurrencies have fared better this year, we will find 6 big climbs in 2022: UNUS SED LEO (LEO), FTX Token (FTT), Secret (SCRT), Huobi Token (HT), Theta Fuel (TFUEL), and Bora (BORA).

UNUS SED LEO (LEO), the american exchange token Bitfinex, has a YTD increase of 49.53% since January 1. It peaked on February 9, a day after the US Department of Justice announced that it had recovered most of the funds stolen from the 2016 Bitfinex Bitcoin hack.

The token was issued in 2016 to refinance cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex after it lost around $70 million worth of Bitcoin to a hack. He has now recovered about 80% of the stolen Bitcoin. Bitfinex confirmed its promise to use the recovered funds to buy back and burn LEO tokens in a released statement, noting that the process would be completed within 18 months from the date it receives the amounts.

The following cryptocurrencies with the best YTD are also not so well known. Secret (SCRT) rose 4.39% since the beginning of 2022, Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1% and BORA it reached its third historical maximum last week, with a result of 0.30% rise in YTD.

The other two remaining assets are related to exchanges: one is FTT, the token of the FTX derivatives platform, with more than 9% rise; and HTthe token of the exchange Asian Huobi (just over 3.6%).