official formations and where to see it on TV

ROME – Serie A starts again after the break and the big match is immediately served. At the Olimpico here is Lazio against Juve. You will be ready to challenge his past. At the press conference, the Biancoceleste coach sounded the charge: “The Scudetto in bianconero closed a twenty-year cycle of sacrifices in the minor leagues. My Lazio based on Milinkovic and Luis Alberto, who can give a lot. And the last three games are a great reaction to a bad one. We must continue like this “. Allegri concentrated: “It counts who wins. And there are no unstoppable teams, it’s up to the coach to find a way “. Important challenge with important points at stake. A few numbers: Juve have lost only two of their last 33 Serie A matches against Lazio, both arriving from 2017 onwards. 24 Juventus successes and seven draws complete.