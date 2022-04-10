Official Images Of The Billie Eilish X Nike Air Force 1 High

Pop star Billie Eilish began her role as a partner at Jordan Brand last year, releasing two pairs of sneakers: the Air Jordan 15 and Air Jordan 1 KO. A very promising start before seeing it now move to Nike, and the first pair to see the light of day is this Nike Air Force 1 High.

This inaugural pair remains in a minimalist aesthetic, with an entirely monochromatic base, in a light beige hue, and in premium quality suede. On the top, there are five Velcro straps covering the laces and a tone-on-tone dubrae, on which the logo of the American singer, winner of several Grammy Awards is stamped.

On the insoles, we find the logo of the American equipment manufacturer and that of the star printed in black while at the back on the heel, the Nike Air logo is visible also embroidered in tone on tone.

The pair will be delivered in a box in the matching color, on which we can read the quote: “It’s hard to stop once started”.

No release date has yet been announced, but we can expect to see this Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High pair (code: DM7926-200) land in the coming weeks on Nike.com.