OFFICIAL – Nani is back in Serie A, there is the signature! Here is role and quotation for fantasy football – SOS Fanta

All confirmed: there is the surprise return to Italy of Luis dwarfs. He took it on Venice, which made its purchase official a few minutes ago. During the day he signed and carried out the medical examinations. His return to Serie A was therefore official, where he had already played for Lazio. The role on was also released Fantasy Football Leagues: Nani is attacker at Classic and A at Mantra. The quotation is 12 million.

Nani did not shine in the Italian experience at Lazio, in 2017-18: 18 games and 3 goals. His career continued at Sporting and then at Orlando City. In MLS he scored 10 goals last season and 6 in 2020. At 35 he is still physically healthy, now he is back in the game. As an attacker he doesn’t intrigue too much in fantasy football, some bonuses can certainly come but there are better tips among the free players like Beto and Pinamonti (if they are free in your league, but also Gabbiadini and many others). However, it is a low cost option.

Nani can find space in Zanetti’s trident, from the start or in the current race. A little less space for the various Johnsen, Okereke and Henry, who were already in the ballot. Aramu should remain in the starting position, also taking the penalties. But be careful because Nani has great international experience and is also a penalty shooter. He does not have excellent averages, however: 12 scored and 8 missed in his career.

