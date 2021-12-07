Official: OnePlus 10 will arrive with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on board! The details

The future flagship series OnePlus 10

will be equipped with the new high-end SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 by Qualcomm. The confirmation came directly from the CEO of OnePlus, Pete Lau, which with a post on Weibo he said “the new chipset will be included in the company’s next generation devices”. He didn’t specifically mention OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro, but these will most likely be the names of the next phones of the Chinese brand.

Last month we talked about OnePlus 10, unveiling some probable technical specifications and showing what the innovative design of smartphone series. We now have the certainty that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be on board the two OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro smartphones, as it will be on realme GT 2, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra And Xiaomi 12.

Not a shocking news, also because OnePlus has always accustomed us to having on board its top of the range i most powerful chips on the market. Not surprisingly, the last series OnePlus 9 it was powered by Snapdragon 888.

