Official, Scalera leaves Rome after a year: “I will follow you as a fan” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Stephen Scalera it is no longer officially in the Rome. A little less than a year ago he had become the man of reference for Friedkin with regard to institutional relations, especially the question Stadium. The former Deputy Head of Cabinet at the Ministry of Economy and Finance officially took office on January 1st 2021 and left the Giallorossi club, of which he is also a fan. Rome announced it with a press release: “AS Roma announces that, from 1 January 2022, Stefano Scalera will leave the position of External Affairs Director to return to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. The company thanks the manager for his constant commitment and for the significant results achieved in less than a year of work in the Club and wishes him the best of luck for the continuation of his professional career “.