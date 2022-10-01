official synopsis, the actors that return and the figures that join

Denis Villeneuve is back on the desert planet Arrakis. Filming started on Dune: Part Twowith a global release scheduled for November 2023. The Canadian director and screenwriter will shoot the sequel on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy.

According to the official synopsis, the new feature film in the sci-fi saga based on the novels by Frank Herbert “will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen in a war of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.” .

He adds: “Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he strives to avoid a terrible future that only he can foresee.”







Javie Bardem, Stilgar, in a scene from the 2021 film.

An all-star cast with new and old acquaintances

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment announced that the main protagonist Timothee Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides.

The Oscar-nominated French-American actor will once again be accompanied by a stellar cast that includes ZendayaRebecca Ferguson Javier BardemJosh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Stephen McKinley Henderson.







Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) will have a lot to figure out in Part Two…

The production also confirmed the additions of several previously reported figures: Austin Butler (the new Elvis) as the notorious Feyd Rautha, and Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV, the Emperor of the entire narrative universe.

In addition to these two, Florence Pugh (Black Widow) will take on the role of princess Irulan, the emperor’s daughter; Lea Seydoux (Inglorious Bastards) will be Lady Margot, the wife of the Earl and Mentat Hasimir Fenring; and the Swiss Souheila Yacoub (No Man’s Land) will play Shishakli, a Fremen from Sietch Tabr.







Austin Butler stars in “Elvis”, currently on the bill, and will be Feyd Rautha in the second part of “Dune”.

The same “Oscarized” team

The first installment of Dune –directed and co-written by Villeneuve – was released in October 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max, and garnered great reviews. The film grossed $108 million at the box office in the United States and $401 million worldwide.

Dune It received ten Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. It didn’t win the biggest, but it ended up being the most awarded with six awards for music, sound, editing, cinematography, production design and visual effects.







The visual effects team of “Duna”. The film won six Oscars: no film won as many statuettes in March. AFP photo

Warner Bros. reported the heads of each technical team will return to work in Dune: Part Two. Director of photography Greig Fraser, costume designer Jacqueline West, makeup and prosthetics designer Donald Mowat, composer Hans Zimmer, production designer Patrice Vermette, editor Joe Walker, and visual effects supervisors Paul Lambert and Gerd Nefzer.

“What helps us in this case is that it’s the first time I’ve revisited a universe,” Villeneuve said earlier this year, of the sequel to duna. “So I’m working with the same team, everyone knows what to do, we know what it’s going to be like,” she added.

“The movie will be more challenging, but we know where we stand. And the script is written. So I feel confident. Frankly, the only big unknown for me right now is the pandemic,” the director of Hitman Y blade runner 2049.

Dune: Part Two, which plans to be released on November 17, 2023, will have an exclusive theatrical release and not in a hybrid format, as happened with its predecessor. The new film will complete the original plan of Villeneuve, who always had in mind to unfold the story in two.

POS

Look also