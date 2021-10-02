News

Official trailer of the crime miniseries with Kate Winslet coming to Sky

This new HBO miniseries stars Academy Award winner Kate Winslet – also producer – as a Pennsylvania town detective investigating a murder case as her life falls apart.

It will debut on April 18 in the US on HBO, And in June on Sky and NOW, Murder in Easttown, which is titled in the original Mare of Easttown, a crime miniseries starring the Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet, also involved in the project as a producer.
Created and scripted by Brad Ingelsby who wrote The Fire of Vengeance – Out of the Furnace And Go back to winning, and directed by Craig Zobel from The Hunt, the miniseries stars Winslet – first engaged in a TV production ten years ago Mildred Pierce – as Mare, a small town Pennsylvania detective who sees her life fall apart as she investigates the murder of a young girl. While trying to solve the case, Mare wonders if she can handle the pressure of her community’s expectations.
There are also in the cast Guy Pearce, also previously in the cast of Mildred Pierce, here in the shoes of a creative writing professor; Julianne Nicholson (the best friend of the protagonist’s life); Jean Smart (Mare’s mother); Angourie Rice (his daughter); And Evan Peters (a young detective who helps Mare in the investigation).
