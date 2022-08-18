Ohio court sentenced three pharmacy chains to pay USD 650 million for contributing to the opioid crisis

Opioid pills at a pharmacy in Portsmouth, Ohio (Reuters)

Three American drugstore chains –CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart– were condemned this Wednesday to pay more than 650 million dollars to two counties in the state of Ohio for contribute to the opioid crisis in the country.

Federal Judge Dan Polster’s decision comes a few months after a jury in Cleveland, Ohio ruled that the actions of these chains helped create “a public nuisance” in these two counties by ignoring the abuse of painkillers by their clients .

Legal representatives for CVS and Walgreens announced that they will appeal the decision.

The money represents a third of the amount both counties need to deal with the consequences of drug addiction for their citizens, the judge said. According to Polster, the rest of the responsibility should fall on drug manufacturers and their distributors.

The counties said pharmacies should be the last line of defense to prevent pills from reaching the wrong hands.

the county of Lake It will receive 306 million dollars in 15 years. the county of trumbull It will receive 344 million dollars in the same period. Polster ordered the companies to immediately hand over nearly $87 million to cover the first two years of payments, but it was not clear whether they had to pay that money during their appeals.

“Today marks the beginning of a new day in our fight to end the opioid epidemic.Lake County Commissioner John Hamercheck said in a statement.

The damages decision came on the same day that attorneys general in numerous states announced that they had reached a agreement with opioid maker Endo International to pay up to $450 million over 10 years. The payments settle allegations that the company used deceptive marketing practices “that minimized the risk of addiction and exaggerated the benefits” of opioids.

Two chains – Rite Aid and Giant Eagle – settled with counties before trial. The amounts they paid have not been made public.

The total cost to pharmaceutical companies facing opioid lawsuits could ultimately be more than $22 billion. according to estimates by Holly Froum, of Bloomberg Intelligence.

Purdue Pharma is identified as one of the main responsible for the epidemic (EFE)

Following the ruling, CVS shares fell 1.3 percent, Walgreens fell 2.8 percent and Walmart fell 0.2 percent.

Municipalities across the country have accused opioid manufacturers, distributors and sellers of downplaying the addiction risks of painkillers and sacrificing patient safety for financial gain.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died in recent decades as part of the opioid crisis in the United States.according to data from the country’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Overdose deaths in 2021 exceeded 100,000 deaths, the highest number in the country’s history.

Since the turn of the century, nearly 850,000 people have died in the country as a result of the abuse of opioids, including medications prescribed by doctors to treat pain. According to the CDC, opioid overdose deaths have increased 6-fold since 1999.

