Olimpia traveled to the United States with all its offensive power to face the Eagle of El Salvador

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
Olimpia put aside their thinking and leadership in the classification of the current Closing Tournament 2021-2022 and set their sights on the two preparation duels they will have against Águila de El Salvador in the United States.
With the joy of leadership in the National League, Pablo Lavallén and his team waste no time and seek continuity in the FIFA break, where they will play a double friendly with the intention of not losing the rhythm of their group.
The merengue squad moved from the morning hours to Palmerola, where they plan to take the plane at 1:10 pm to take them to the United States.
The first duel will be on Sunday, March 27 in North Carolina. The show will be at the Wakemed Soccer Park, in the 101 Soccer Way Park sector of the city of Cary. The match time is set for 5:00 pm local time. That day, at 7:00 pm in Honduras.
The rematch will be two days later in Brooklyn, New York. It will be Maimonides Park, located at 1904 Surf Avenue, where the Lion and the Eagles will collide at 8:00 p.m.
The tickets, which will go on sale this week, can be purchased through the website www.boletosexpress.com or by calling the telephone numbers: +1 201 713 9122 and +1 800 530 4202.
OLIMPIA TRAVELS WITH ALL HER OFFENSIVE POWER
The meringues travel with an almost complete squad, where their power stands out in the offensive part, where they have the potential. The payroll is as follows:
Jose Mendoza, Alex Barrios, Jose Garcia, Maylor Nunez; Bryan Beckeles, Axel Maldonado, Felix Crisanto, Johnny Leveron; Carlos Pineda, José Mario Pinto, Michaell Chirinos, Boniek García; German Mejia, Jorge Alvarez, Rodrigo Rodriguez, Jared Velasquez; Pedro Gonzales, Eddie Hernandez, Jerry Bengtson, Diego Reyes and Yustin Arboleda
DELEGATION OF THE TECHNICAL BODY AND MANAGERS
Pablo Lavallén, Javier Sodero, Franco Saita, Orlando Claut; Osman Madrid, Nahum Pérez, César Henríquez and Carlos Suazo.