Olimpia traveled to the United States with all its offensive power to face the Eagle of El Salvador

Olimpia put aside their thinking and leadership in the classification of the current Closing Tournament 2021-2022 and set their sights on the two preparation duels they will have against Águila de El Salvador in the United States.

With the joy of leadership in the National League, Pablo Lavallén and his team waste no time and seek continuity in the FIFA break, where they will play a double friendly with the intention of not losing the rhythm of their group.

The merengue squad moved from the morning hours to Palmerola, where they plan to take the plane at 1:10 pm to take them to the United States.