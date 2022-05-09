Olivia Wilde jokes about Harry Styles for their new movie together

On April 26, the CinemaCon, a private event where Warner Bros. showed previews of their new movies. Among these, there is Don’t Worry Darling, the new Olivia Wilde and that will star Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

Although we don’t have a preview yet, this is already giving something to talk about. And it seems that the first images would be quite explicit and would promise explore female sexuality as rarely seen in the movies.

Don’t Worry Darling is coming

This 2022 will finally be released Don’t Worry Darling, the long-awaited Olivia Wilde thriller that will mark Harry Styles’ return to acting. Furthermore, it is also the film where the director and the musician met and began a relationship.

After the end of filming, they began strong rumors that they had started a romanceand. This subsequently it was confirmed with photos of them kissing and walking together. However, they do not usually talk explicitly about their relationship.

But in the presentation of the film, Olivia Wilde couldn’t help but joke around with Harry Styles. The director made an amusing reference to the successful musical career of the British and his transition to the cinema.

“He’s a debuting actor who doesn’t have any other career that I know of.”Olivia Wilde said to laughter from the audience. After this, she pointed out that Styles’ performance is a “revelation” and promises to give something to talk about.

According to TheWrap, the trailer of Don’t Worry Darling could be quite shocking. This would include a scene where Harry Styles performs oral sex on Florence Pugh while they are on a table.

In his presentation, Olivia Wilde said she wants to do something new with the sex scenes in her movie. And its main objective is show female pleasure, something that rarely appears explicitly on screen.