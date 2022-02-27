Olivia Wilde’s skinny jeans ideal for accentuating the hips

Olivia Wilde does not ignore that the models of jeans in trend are the baggy ones. However, choose the jeans skinny because they suit her better: with slender features and quite thin, it serves to mark curves and stylize the figure.

A comfy look with skinny jeans in black, divine! Source. woman the newspaper

Olivia Wilde: the secrets to add style to a look with skinny jeans

The truth is that the celebrity known for her role in “House”, among other successful works, loves fashion trends. Of course she has her flared, flared, mom jean fit and baggy jeans. jeansbut the ones he uses most frequently are the jeans tight black color: the ones that best suit you.

This is because she is not tall, but she is thin: that’s why the skinny jeans or skinny jeans (fitting the body to the ankles) flatter and underline the curves of the body, accentuate the waist and, being cropped, lengthen the figure a little.

The classic white converse and the fedora hat give glamor to a relaxed and informal look but no less glamorous. Source. woman the newspaper

Olivia Wilde choose your jeans tailored for your most comfy looks, combined with Converse, fedora hat and hoodie in a lilac tone, a color on trend since 2021.

The Jean adjusted, thus, it becomes a perfect basic to show off simple, flattering and comfortable but super feminine looks.

There are many brands that have this type of jeans fitted in navy blue, light blue color, Jean classic indigo, black and even white. Also perfect to combine with high heels, a blouse and a tomato red envelope, they can be the classic and relaxed garment for a more nocturnal look.

Paired with a blazer, the Jean fitted works for an afternoon cocktail or a casual night out after work.

In the case of the actress and director Olivia Wilde and her sporty look, nothing is left to chance: the beautiful American took care very well to balance the volume in the upper part by choosing a light tone and combining it with white sneakers.

At the end of the day, fashion is a matter of balance, style and above all, of using what each one favors and likes the most.

And you, do you use jeans adjusted as a wild card garment to achieve all kinds of looks such as Olivia Wilde Or do you only have the baggy versions on trend in your wardrobe?

Dare to try with some skinny jeans next time together with the unbeatable Converse sneakers and a fedora hat! Glamor and comfort combine!

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable.