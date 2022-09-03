Om. Pablo Longoria says he was “upset” by the Cristiano Ronaldo rumor. Sport

“We can talk 50,000 times but a rumor erases everything and it bothers. » We had already more or less understood that the excitement around the possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo had tensed internally at OM. In the wake of the draw for the group stage of the Champions League, Pablo Longoria had also very quickly extinguished the crazy rumor. “It’s the world of social networks, of trying to create a buzz. We do with the means we have, he said, thus rejecting the possibility of a signing of the Portuguese international. Dreaming is good but we have to be sincere with everyone. »

“When we work in serenity, we explain the project”

Friday at a press conference, on the eve of the trip to Auxerre, the president of OM put a coin in the machine. And described the feeling that animated him during this period. “I was upset on the day of the draw on August 25, he stated openly. We are playing in the Champions League, we are doing serious work. We seek to work in serenity. When we work in serenity, we explain the project well… From day one, we talk about economic results, sports results, we try to improve the workforce. We want a coherent payroll with little difference in wages between players. »

The economic investment would obviously have been pharaonic for Marseille. As a result, no other club wanted to take this risk during this summer transfer window. Yet eager to play in the Champions League and leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has not (yet?) found a way out despite repeated calls from his agent, Jorge Mendes, to the biggest European teams.