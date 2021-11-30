Omicron, the virus of the moment | Gramellini’s Coffee

It works like this. From South Africa comes a variant named Omicron, of which it is not even known whether it is more contagious than the others. Nevertheless, the stock exchanges collapse and the first case in Europe is reported with the emphasis that would be given to an alien invasion.

Even the few politicians who have it lose their minds: Ursula von der Leyen he publicly calls for the updating of vaccines, without realizing that in this way he risks spreading the nefarious message that the current ones are no longer needed. The media tell in real time the insanity of others, their profession, and social networks amplify it. The effect the global panic which materializes in the suspension of flights from South Africa, as if a virus could stop at check-in.

A few hours pass – not a few months – and it turns out that the symptoms of this new variant would be those of a mild cold and that the first Italian to have taken it is fine thanks to the vaccine. For the usually pessimist Chrysants, Omicron might even represent the first sign of weakening of the covid.

According to the well-known law of retaliation, or of recoil, or of the yo-yo, the collective mood is reversed: from panic to almost mocking underestimation of what seemed a moment before the apocalypse.

Until the next variant, which rhymes with instant and will set the wheel of emotions back in motion, with us on top spinning in circles like hamsters, but much more hysterical than those wise and balanced little animals.