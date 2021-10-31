on 4 November the removal works, modified roads – Savonanews.it

Business

The “damaged” wind turbine will be removed in the next few days during the overturning of the truck which took place last September 27 along the Sp 12 “Savona-Altare”, at the progressive Km. 19 + 800, in the municipality of Cairo Montenotte.

The execution of the works – the provincial deed reads – will make it impossible to use the roadway in two directions.

To ensure the safety of road users and the safety of the works, vehicular traffic will be subject to temporary limitations on Thursday 4 November with the following modalities: the establishment of a temporary ban on road transit for the time strictly necessary for the various phases for safe removal, for periods not exceeding one hour starting from 8.30 until the end of the removal operations and orientation of alternating one-way traffic, regulated with movieri, from 8.30 until the end of removal operations.

The heavy vehicle was headed to Montenotte, a fraction of the municipality of Cairo, where the new wind farm is under construction.

