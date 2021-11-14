on board an unprecedented novelty

Tesla Semi’s rival Geely’s Homtruck truck will arrive in 2024 with a range of truly innovative features



Farizon Auto is the commercial vehicle component of Geely: the latter presented a truck definitely futuristic, completely electric. Is called Homtruck and is designed on a 100% modular architecture. The house presented it as “one of the most advanced and cleanest commercial vehicles that will be able to circulate on the roads”. The truck is versatile, because it can have several options for the engine: there is no shortage of range extender, methanol hybrid andelectric pure, with the possibility of replacing the battery. Its arrival on the market is expected in 2024.

The strong point will be connectivity, which will have unprecedented solutions. Farizon has studied the needs of commercial drivers to offer a series of cutting-edge solutions and innovations, both software and hardware. Among the most important, the possibility for the driver truck to access the “Big Data” network in real time to obtain information on the logistics network. In this way, each driver will be able to retrieve the best orders, keep track of deliveries and also calculate operational costs in real time.

Read also – Belaz 75710, the mammoth truck: the two records of the mining giant

Geely presents Homtruck, the futuristic truck

In addition, the heavy vehicle is equipped with sensors to analyze traffic data in real time: in this way it will always choose the easiest route. From the point of view of consumption the driver will be advised on which routes offer the possibility to do refueling and upload. There is no shortage of standard hardware sensors such as lidar, millimeter wave radar, ultrasonic radar along with 5G and V2X communication, theHomtruck will be able to use the L4 autonomous driving functions.

The various “Homtrucks” will be able to communicate with each other, and all software on board can be updated as is the case today for a normal electronic device, such as a tablet or smartphone. One of the most interesting details is the habitability, since this truck it’s almost a camper. Inside there is a living area, with bathroom with shower and toilet, single bed, refrigerator, coffee machine. Not missing a small one kitchen and even a mini washing machine.