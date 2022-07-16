On hold transfer of rescued animals on Black Jaguar property

Eleven days after rescue of 190 felines, 17 primates and two coyotes in the Black Jaguar-White Tiger Sanctuary in Tlalpan, only eight felines and 14 primates have been transferred to the Chapultepec Zoofor your protection.

PROFEPA highlighted that in this first shipment, priority was given to specimens with the greatest health problems.and that currently the places where the other animals will be transferred are being reviewedto make sure they don’t end up in a worse place than they were rescued.

This case came to light after several videos of malnourished felines and in poor physical condition were broadcast on social networks. From this complaint PROFEPA arrived at this property to check each of the animals, while the authorities secured the place.

Eduardo Serious, known as Papa Bear, founded in 2015 Black Jaguar. It was promoted on social networks to ask for donations, however, the contributions began to drop and with it the resources to care for the animalsyes

According to several journalistic publications, renowned personalities They made donations like Lewis Hamilton, Maluma and actress Kristen Stewart.

Ernest Zazuetapresident of the Association of Zoos, Breeders, and Aquariums of Mexico, filed a criminal complaint since June 24 against said foundation for abandoning and the abuse of 200 felinesnevertheless, no progress so far.

“Nor are there any detainees and we are waiting according to next week, we already have 20 days with this issue, we hope it will be resolved soon because the animals have to be treated in a comprehensive way“, he claimed.

After the complaint that was filed for the alleged existence of graves where several animals were buried that could not bear the poor conditions in which they were found, The Attorney General’s Office carries out investigations and inspections in the property located in Tlalpan.

According to PROFEPA, only the veterinarians who care for the animals have access to the property.

So far no arrests Nor have summonses been issued to the probable perpetrators of the mistreatment that the copies received, nor has it been indicated whether there are public officials involved.