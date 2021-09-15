on sale for 10 million

Leonardo Dicaprio wants to sell his Carbon Beach villa to Malibu for 10 million dollars. A proposal that, if successful, would guarantee the plaintiff a considerable profit: the property was last sold in 1998 at the price of 1.6 million. After renting it for a few years, the Oscar-winning actor is ready to leave it for good.

Photo via Dirt.com

The characteristics of the villa

The building, built in 1950, measures almost 164 square meters and includes, among the various rooms, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. But the real draw is the terrace overlooking the ocean, equipped with private wellness center and a ladder that leads directly to the beach.

Photo via Dirt.com

Wooden floors, ceiling with exposed beams and glass walls: in this way the house welcomes the possible buyer, who can buy it already furnished. The living area is large and designed for relaxation, with a fireplace and the dining area that looks directly onto the outdoor terrace. The galley-style kitchen features granite counter tops, backsplashes, and open shelving.

Photo via Dirt.com

The walls have been covered with gray wallpaper with a geometric pattern and accompanies those who live there up to the second floor, along the flight of stairs. At this level it is located the master bedroom with an office corner e a multimedia room. A double garage completes the property.

Photo via Dirt.com

The other villa in Malibu

Leonardo DiCaprio would have already replaced the previous property along the coast of California, with another ocean view, located in the same area and bought priced at $ 13.75 million. The new villa is known to reach 302 square meters and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

by Giulia Dallagiovanna