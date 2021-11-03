After yesterday’s holiday session, today the stock exchanges are back at full capacity. The European lists have moved with caution, conditioned by the expectation of the FED meeting which will end tomorrow. Piazza Affari experienced an uncertain session. After yesterday’s sharp rise, today was a quieter session, but full of interesting ideas among the stocks. Some stocks made significant increases, others took advantage of the day to achieve the all-time record. These actions will be kept under observation for the next sessions.

The German Stock Exchange puts the European lists in line

Stock exchanges in Europe closed mixed, some did very well, others lost ground. The Euro Stoxx 50 index closed 0.3% higher, repeating yesterday’s positive session and reaching its highest levels since January 2008. It was a very positive session for the German stock exchange. The German Dax index closed up 0.9%, one step away from 16,000 points and very close to the all-time high of 13 August. The French stock market also closed higher, the Cac 40 gained 0.4%. Among the main lists, the only two negative stock exchanges were London and Piazza Affari. The British Ftse 100 index lost 0.2%.

The US stock market continues to run. At the time of the closing of the stock exchanges in Europe, the three indices of the US list were up. Traders do not seem worried about what will emerge from the Fed meeting. The market assumes that the US Central Bank will begin a gradual reduction in purchases of government bonds by the end of the year. This (tapering) operation is expected to end in the middle of next year. That will be the date that is likely to lead to a first rate hike.

On the stock market boom of purchases on this title while Piazza Affari defends the record with teeth

After the very positive session yesterday on the Milan Stock Exchange, sales for profit taking started. The Italian Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed with a fractional decline. The stock market fell by 0.06%, closing at 27,189 points.

After an upward start, prices started to fall and it wasn’t until mid-morning that the sales ceased. At that point, the acquisitions took place that brought prices up, but they were not enough for a bullish close.

In a defending stock market, the performance of the Fiera Milano stock stands out. On the stock market, there is a boom in purchases of this title while Piazza Affari defends the record with teeth, essentially bringing home a draw. The Fiera Milano stock today made a jump of 7.5%, achieving the best performance of the entire list. The stock closed at € 3.78 in sharp recovery after 2 weeks of declines.

Among the stocks with the highest capitalization, the Ferrari stock was highlighted today. The stock closed at € 213, once again reaching an all-time high and ending the session up 1.2%. A quarterly report with revenues of over one billion euros prompted operators to buy the stock.

