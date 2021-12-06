On Thursday the funeral of Monsignor Aldo Giordano in the Cathedral of Cuneo

The funeral of Monsignor Aldo Giordano, apostolic nuncio of the Holy See to the European Union, will be celebrated on Thursday 9 to 14, in the Cathedral of Cuneo.

Monsignor Giordano was born on August 20, 1954 in Cuneo, in the San Benigno hamlet. After his studies in the city seminary and a degree in philosophy and theology, he was ordained a priest on July 28, 1979. Professor of the interdiocesan seminary of Fossano in the 1980s and 1990s, he had been secretary general of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences for thirteen years and then permanent observer of the Holy See at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. His career in Vatican diplomacy had continued in Venezuela as a bishop and apostolic nuncio since 2013. In May of this year, Pope Francis finally assigned him to the apostolic nunciature to the European Union.

The Vatican authorities make it known that the monsignor had tested positive for Covid-19 after a trip to Budapest, not Slovakia as reported in various media outlets. “A few days after his return to Brussels, – we read in a note from the nunciature – feeling influenced, he carried out a swab again, unfortunately proving positive for Covid-19. After a few days, on 25 September 2021, due to a sudden deterioration in his health condition, he was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Molière Longchamp hospital in Brussels. Later, on 12 October 2021, in a pharmacological coma, he was transferred to the hospital of the Catholic University of Louvain (Universitair Ziekenhuis KU Leuven) where he underwent extracorporeal membrane oxygenation therapy (Ecmo). Mons. Aldo Giordano died in the hospital of Leuven on December 2, 2021, at 5.15 pm “. As reported by The messenger, the prelate had not yet completed the vaccination cycle.

Among the numerous messages of condolence received following the news of the death is that of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The European leader said to herself “Deeply grieved” and added in a tweet: “The EU benefited from his remarkable diplomatic skills when he took on the role of dean of the diplomatic corps at the EU. He was a good man, dedicated to peace and dialogue. A true European “. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro also expressed his regret for the passing of “A great friend of Venezuela”: “During his stay in our country, he proved to be a defender of peace and unity”. In the hardest years of the clash between Maduro’s Chavistas and the opposition, Monsignor Giordano had assumed an appreciated role of mediation with the approval of his predecessor, the current Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

Parolin, who is accompanying Pope Francis these days on his official visit to Cyprus and Greece, will be in Cuneo next Thursday for the funeral. He had already come to the city in 2013 precisely for the episcopal ordination of Monsignor Giordano. A significant influx of people is expected to attend the ceremony, which is why a large screen should be mounted in Piazza Seminario, under the covered market. The body will arrive from Belgium in the late afternoon of Wednesday and will be exposed for the wake in the parish church of San Benigno. The bishop of Cuneo, Monsignor Piero Delbosco, makes it known that he has offered his availability for burial in the crypt of the Cathedral, among the tombs of the bishops. The family, however, made it known that the religious had already expressed the desire to be buried in the cemetery of San Benigno.

Monsignor Giordano leaves his brother Angelo, former provincial president of Coldiretti, and his sister Bruna, the current deputy mayor of Tarantasca after fifteen years at the helm of the municipality. In August of last year he had lost his other brother Franco, a Michelin retiree.

B.C

