On video, Becky G removes the hand of a man who posed with her for a photo

A video of Becky G It has gone viral, but it is not a promotional one of his new singles. In the clip, the singer appears during a recent magazine event Flaunt which took place in Los Angeles. A man posed with her and another girl for a photo, but when he puts his hand around Becky’s shoulder, she quickly withdraws it.being very firm in showing her discomfort and immediately smiling at the camera.

A few minutes after the video was published comments arose praising the way in which Becky gave herself to respect and criticizing the way in which the man, whose identity has not been revealed so far, behaved. At the party, the singer looked spectacular in a red dress with a v-neckline.complementing his look with fancy jewelry.

In the photographs for the magazine Becky appears posing in the sandwearing outfits like a black dress with small spheres and a yellow top. She spoke about the empowerment and beauty of Latin women: “It’s all about the beautiful colors that make the Latin culture so rich. Not all Latinas look the same, we don’t all come in the same colors, shapes and sizesso why put everything in one box?

