On Wall Street, the Dow Jones could soon return to levels it hasn’t seen since the beginning of the year

After the scoppola that hit the stock markets due to the new variant of Covid 19, on Wall Street the Dow Jones could soon return to levels it has not seen since the beginning of the year.

Fortunately for the bulls, a bailout donut is very close. If, however, this foothold were missing, the bulls would be overwhelmed by the force of the downside that could push the prices very low.







This decline, however, does not come unexpectedly. The fractal of Proiezionidiborsa, in fact, foresees a brief retracement before the traditional year-end rise.

Before going into detail, we can summarize the situation as follows. The short-term trend is bearish on the US equity markets, but the levels to be overcome for a recovery are close.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones could soon return to levels it has not seen since the beginning of the year: the indications of the graphical analysis

The Dow Jones (DJ30) closed the session on November 26 at 34,899.34, down by 2.53% compared to the previous session. The week-over-week change was down by 1.97%.

Daily time frame

The closest target of the downside indicated in last week’s report in the 35,250 area has been reached and exceeded. At this point, therefore, the prices are directed towards area 34.014, first, and area 32.739, then.

Only the immediate recovery of the 35.250 area could give new strength to the bulls,

Weekly time frame

The weekly decline adds nothing to what we wrote last week

The weekly close saw the breaking of the first support along the path that leads to the first price target in the 34.547.5 area. The subsequent targets, then, are found in the area 32,529 (price target II) and 30,511 (price target III). The immediate recovery of the support just broken, however, would restart the prices of the Dow Jones higher.

Monthly time frame

We are now at the end of the month, but the November trend is confirming the closing of October which saw the immediate recovery of the break of the support in the 33,950 area observed at the end of September. In this case, the objectives for the next few months are those indicated in the figure by the solid line.