One month of free gym and swimming pool: the ‘movement pills’ in pharmacies

The project was presented today (Thursday 27 January), through a direct facebook Movement Pills a campaign to combat sedentary lifestyle and promote the culture of movement, which sees 31 Uisp Committees as protagonists throughout Italy, including that of Rimini.

The project is funded by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers – Department for Sport under the EPS 2020 Call and through the provincial pharmacies Federfarma Rimini And Alliancepartner of the initiative, 25,000 packs of Movement Pills: the boxes will have a leaflet inside with the list of sports clubs participating in the project and the activities made available, as well as the rules for access (only adults with a medical certificate can access the free ticket). “It was a great organizational effort on the part of Uisp Rimini, but from 1 February 62 pharmacies in the province of Rimini will be giving away boxes containing a special drug: free sport” said the president of Uisp Rimini Mariagrazia Squadrani. “Inside the box, as if it were a real medicine, there will be an invitation to carry out sporting activities free of charge for all citizens who have reached the age of 18”.

“Sport is an essential element for everyone’s health, and no one should be deprived of it” continues Mariagrazia Squadrani. “Today more than ever we fill our mouths with clichés, which focus on sport as a preventive action, as a healthy lifestyle capable of improving our health. In fact, however, the reality is that basic sport in these years of pandemic it has been increasingly penalized. Uisp, on the other hand, looks to the future and precisely because we are attentive to current needs we wanted to implement this project, aimed at those generally more sedentary age groups: adults, to whom we offer free activity for one month together with the collaboration of our affiliated sports associations “.

The activities are many: you can choose from swimming to the gym, from dance to cardio training, calisthenics, water aerobics, archery, athletics, trekking, walking, jogging and more.

“Promoting healthy and correct lifestyles also becomes important to overcome the effects of the pandemic, but in this particular historical moment Pillole di Movimento also becomes the hope that social sport will find new life”, the vice president Uisp Rimini Lino Celli increases.

The project would not have been feasible without the precious collaboration of Federfarma Rimini and of Alliance (the complete list of participating pharmacies can be viewed at https://pilloledimovimento.uisp.it/home-page) and has the patronage of the Asl Romagna.

Dr. Giuseppe Attisani, referent of the Rimini Sports Medicine Service, speaking live, underlined the value of sports physical activity: “It is now widely demonstrated that physical activity is fundamental in terms of expectation and quality of life. The scientific evidence in this regard is evident. Physical activity is a drug, we usually prescribe physical activity. But it is on prevention that we play the most important game “ And it is for this reason that Movement Pills becomes a very important campaign, which aims to facilitate access to sports and to encourage its values.