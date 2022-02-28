One of the best Spider-Man movies came to Netflix and it’s not No Way Home

James 19 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 40 Views

Spider-Man: No Way Home was in charge of giving the fans the return of the Spidey by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire thanks to the theme multiverse. In any case, who had already dared to touch on the subject was another movie about the arachnid and is now available for Latin America from the hand of Netflix.

We’re talking about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This animated film sony pictures had two referents of the genre, Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Those responsible for other successes such as Lego: The Movie, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballsamong others, opened the door for the vast universe of the various Spider-Man that have been swinging in comics, animated series or video games.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Zendaya’s message before the end of season 2 of ‘Euphoria’

‘euphoria’like his followers, is going to take some time to assimilate everything that happened in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved