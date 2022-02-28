One of the best Spider-Man movies came to Netflix and it’s not No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home was in charge of giving the fans the return of the Spidey by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire thanks to the theme multiverse. In any case, who had already dared to touch on the subject was another movie about the arachnid and is now available for Latin America from the hand of Netflix.

We’re talking about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This animated film sony pictures had two referents of the genre, Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Those responsible for other successes such as Lego: The Movie, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballsamong others, opened the door for the vast universe of the various Spider-Man that have been swinging in comics, animated series or video games.

The film was in charge of presenting one of the most beloved versions of the arachnid, the ultimate spider-man, also known as Miles Morales. This new and inexperienced hero will find himself in the middle of a huge plan of Kingpinwhich will take care of tear apart the fabric of the Spider-versethus achieving that several versions of Spidey reach the same point to try to stop the dangerous plan of this powerful mob boss.

Thousands will find on their way the best guide, not one but 4 versions: spider-man (Peter B. Parker), Penny Parker and her great spider robot, Spider-Ham, spider noir and one of the best Spider-Gwen.

In addition to a unique story, the film presented a new style of animation that surprised and added a cast of luxury voices, where you can find Jake Johnson, Shameik Moore, hailee steinfeld, Nicolas Cage, oscar isaac, Mahershala Ali, kathryn hahn, donald glover, and more stars. All of these factors made Into the Spider-Verse a huge success, drawing acclaim from the general public, fans, and the trade press. It also marked place in different awardsreceiving one of the highest awards, the Oscar to Best Animated Feature.

Now the Latin American fans you can enjoy this movie web slingers on netflix (in Spain it is available for Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max), while awaiting the long-awaited sequel, which will be titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and will be divided into two deliveries.

One more time Lord and Miller return to work and it is known that the action will resume after Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) will show that he has a device to be able to navigate through the Spider-Verse. Thanks to the first spread spread, we know that Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B Parker (Jake Johnson) will be back. Another strong point of the film is that there will be new arachnid versions, so far the first confirmed is Jessica Drew / Spider-Womanwith the voice of Issa Rae, more versions are expected to be confirmed over the months until reaching the October 7moment that will premiere Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1.

leave us your message with your opinion or comment about some Serie, film or Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series or platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!