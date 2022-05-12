One of the Bridgerton sisters changes her face in the third season

It was only a matter of time before one of the seven Bridgerton brothers would change his face. The character of Francesca, one of the youngest members of Netflix’s aristocratic family, will no longer be played by Ruby Stokes, who prefers to focus on other professional commitments. But in the production they already have a substitute in line: actress Hannah Dodd.

It seems like a more than friendly farewell if we take into account that everything stays at home. Ruby Stokes quits The Bridgertons to play a character Lockwood Agency about ghost hunters, another Netflix production for which he signed in March. After seeing that it would be impossible to reconcile both works, since the production schedules overlap, the 21-year-old actress will stay with this new project where she has a leading role.





And Hannah Dodd, 26, is not a stranger on the platform either: precisely at this time she savors the honeys of success after participating in Anatomy of a Scandal, another drama that has topped the lists of the most popular Netflix series and where she shared scenes with Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend.

For the record, Stokes’ absence will not be very prominent in the third season of The Bridgertons if we take into account his appearances on screen. Perhaps he is one of the seven Bridgerton brothers and, therefore, a key player in Julia Quinn’s literary universe. But, being one of her younger sisters, it had not yet been her turn to appear in the foreground: she was in two episodes of the first season and three of the second, always in a supporting role.

If we pay attention to the order of Quinn’s novels, Francesca’s turn to shine will not be until the sixth season, since each novel focuses on a brother and she does not have the main love story until The heart of a Bridgerton.

While it is true that the team so far led by Chris Van Dusen, the creator of the series, and from the next episodes by Jess Brownell, the new showrunner, has warned that creative liberties will be taken, at the moment everything indicates that they will continue the course literary in the next season.





This means that, after the links of Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) with Simon (Regé-Jean Page) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Ashley Simone), in the third season it will be time to focus on the search for love on the part of of Benedict, the character played by Luke Thompson.

It cannot be ruled out that it deepens the romantic dynamics of Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who fell in love with a young worker named Theo (Calam Lynch) and Colin (Luke Newton), who has a solid suitor in Penelope (Nicola Coughlan).

In the Julia Quinn books, the character of Francesca does not find love until the sixth installment