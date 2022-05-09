One of the Few Counties in New York State Not at Risk for COVID Is in NYC and It Might Surprise You – NBC4 New York

All but 4 of New York State’s 62 counties are now considered high or medium risk for the spread of COVID according to Monday’s data update from the CDC, and one of the few the federal agency still considers low risk. may surprise some.

The Bronx, the New York City borough with the second-lowest complete vaccination rate of the five boroughs next to Brooklyn, (74% vs. 72%, respectively, based on New York City data), is one of the four New York State counties designated by the CDC as having the lowest threat level.

The Bronx, (the 10th worst US county for COVID deaths and the 20th worst for cases since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins), currently has the lowest continuous infection rate in the city.

The Bronx has a rolling rate of new cases per 100,000 residents of 140.18. It’s the only one of the five boroughs where that statistic is currently below 200, with Manhattan (328.48), Queens (257.25), Staten Island (251.19) and Brooklyn (228.88) driving the city’s moving average (242.2).

It’s unclear why the Bronx seems to have so far bucked the streaming trend sweeping the rest of the city. Complete vaccination rates for those who meet the requirement pale in comparison to other counties, city data show (The Bronx, 74%; Manhattan, 83%; Queens, 85%; Brooklyn, 72%; county average). city ​​78%).

Whatever the reason for the lower-than-average COVID rates in the Bronx right now, Mott Haven has the highest ongoing testing rate in the city right now, so it’s not less testing, Chautauqua counties, Allegany and Orange State are the only others in the same boat. Of course, those four may soon join the others.

The CDC lists 79 US counties as high-risk for COVID in its latest report, up from 56 last week (when more than half of them were in New York) and 40 the week before. Thirty-six of those 79 high-risk counties across the country are in New York, and another four are in Connecticut. New Jersey does not have any at this time.

The vast majority of CDC-designated high-risk counties are on the East Coast.

The latest developments come as COVID positivity rates exceed 20% in Queens Long Island City, another bastion of surrounding below-average viral rates early in the pandemic, and certain Manhattan neighborhoods fuel jumps in transmission.

However, the viral uptick has not been limited to the city. The state reported 10,000 new daily cases one day last week for the first time since January. And while COVID hospitalizations have remained manageable, they are also on the rise.

They topped 2,000 last Tuesday for the first time since late February, nearly tripling in just one month as the highly contagious omicron subvariants tighten their infection control in New York state. They reached 2,235 according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s report on Monday, marking a 121% monthly increase, the data shows.

Fortunately, that total is still well below the 12,600-plus peak of the Omicron surge in January. Experts say they don’t anticipate that kind of pressure on hospitals now.

While there is no scientific evidence to date linking BA.2.12.1 to more severe COVID-related illness or reduced vaccine efficacy at this time, the increased transmissibility related to highly contagious Omicron subvariants seems clear. .

That is cause for vigilance, officials say, and triggers new pleas for caution from those at all levels of government. Still, they say there’s no need to panic.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently tried to underscore that point while recovering from COVID-19 and showing no symptoms.

“As we continue to monitor the numbers, I encourage New Yorkers to continue to use the tools to protect themselves, treat and prevent serious illness from COVID-19,” Hochul said in a statement Monday. “Get your vaccine, your second dose, or your booster when you qualify, and get your kids fully vaccinated.”

“Get vaccinated before traveling and seeing vulnerable loved ones, and if you test positive, ask your doctor about possible treatments,” the Democrat added. “We will continue to make sure these tools are available to all New Yorkers so we can safely move forward during this pandemic.”