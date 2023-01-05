OnePlus 11 launched with a new design, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and better touch hardware on Android

This story is evolving, and we will add more information as we get it…

OnePlus says that this design is “inspired by black holes”, and it sure looks like that. The phone will come in green and black colors, as usual, with different finishes.

The OnePlus 11 has a 6.7-inch curved OLED display of the latest LTPO 3.0 collection, with a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels, very high brightness levels, as well as a granular and individual 1Hz-120Hz dynamic refresh rate. by screen calibration of the unit directly from the factory.

OnePlus has worked directly with Samsung to make the 11’s flexible “2.75D” panel the first phone to support Dolby Vision.Provides incredible brightness, contrast, detail and color.. «

OnePlus 11 camera and specs

The new design with the round island on the back looks pretty good, but as usual it could be the rest of the phone that impresses, rather than the camera specs. First, the phone has the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, though it runs at a slower speed than the Galaxy S23 series will power.

Additionally, the phones will feature Samsung’s latest and fastest LPDDR5X RAM chipset along with UFS 4.0 storage in versions of 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 16GB RAM with 256GB storage, as well as the top of the line model. With 16 GB of RAM with 512 GB of storage. The phone packs the obligatory large 5,000mAh battery with a 100W super-fast charger that will come included in the box, at least in the Chinese version.

OnePlus 11 camera system

The Hasselblad trademark seen on the round island of the camera is because the standard camera company has introduced image processing and notch filtering into the computational algorithms used by the main camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor of 50MP. The 48 MP ultra-wide camera, coupled with the 32 MP 2x telephoto camera, puts together a decent mix of images that we’re eager to try when we get dirty with the phone in a few days’ time.

Android’s largest haptic engine

OnePlus wants to emphasize that the 11 Series carriers have a unique haptic feedback feature. According to the specification page, the phone is the only Android phone with a vibration motor that offers a size greater than 600mm, making it the largest six-axis motor in an Android phone. You can imitate movements in two directions at once, which will come in handy while playing the game. «The first-stage full magnetic circuit technology can achieve two vibrations at the same time, such as driving while attacking in the game.OnePlus says.

Full game performance at 120 fps

Holds OnePlus 11″ The world’s first ultra-high frame imaging engine, achieving a breakthrough in game frame rate and image quality. . This was done in collaboration with the creators of the Unity game engine to modify and improve the core code of the games, as well as with their traditional partner pixelworks which gave them a unique advantage.” Professional-grade rendering chip to complete game calculations with low power consumption . This makes the OnePlus 11 the first to achieve a full 120 FPS while gaming, and buyers will be able to enjoy the experience “in over 100 major games.”

OnePlus 11 price, release date and software

On its home turf, OnePlus will launch the 11 series with the latest ColorOS 13 overlay on top of Android 13 and UI Fluency certification from a German body that promises at least 48 months without lag, crashes or poor connections while gaming, thanks to the company. improvements

In China, the phone can be pre-ordered in a special Wandering Earth 2 edition to celebrate the release of the domestically successful sequel. While the $700 price of the best 16GB/512GB model may change when the OnePlus 11 hits the US, possibly next month, we can reasonably expect a sub-$900 price tag at T-Mobile, which traditionally offers new OnePlus phones, and also on its website, plus many more pre-order deals and bonuses.

After all, the dual-branding approach implemented after the Oppo-OnePlus merger will see millions of resources flowing into the company over the next three years, while OnePlus phones can be sold at cost to really create value for money. attractive. -printing money in the eye of the consumer.