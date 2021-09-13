Onlyfans, what it is and how it works Naomi De Crescenzo explains it to us

Onlyfans.com has something to do with the Genovese case and Gabriele Parpiglia wanted to interview Naomi De Crescenzo – the number two in Italy on this portal – to clarify how Onlyfans works and what the connection is with Alberto Genovese and his feasts on Sentiment terrace. Let’s start by explaining what Onlyfans is thanks to the testimony of those who are already registered on the portal and are having great success. On paper this is a subscription-based entertainment portal based in London. Content creators can earn money from users who sign up and pay to see them specifically.

What is Onlyfans

Naomi De Crescenzo gives a simple and direct definition: «Onlyfans is a platform that was created to allow artists and not only to publish their work and personal content, both work and personal. Consequently, I, an influencer, what am I going to post? I post my sensual content but it is not certain that you can only find content of that genre. A chef who shows his recipes may very well go there ». De Crescenzo clarifies that she decides to use her Onlyfans profile to post nude content but that everyone posts what they prefer. The number two of Onlyfans first posted content in skimpy clothes for pleasure and then decided to start earning thanks to her photos and videos, thus landing on Onlyfans. The portal was born in the US and the 25-year-old does not fail to underline that there he is judged in a less severe way than in the Italian reality despite the fact that much more explicit content is published: “In Italy if I talked about sex it would be a scandal.”

How Onlyfans works

Onlyfans works like any other site or application, explains De Crescenzo: «You enter, register and insert your card. Each person can decide the price of their subscription and to register you must be of age and present your document. I have had periods where my subscription cost 30 euros a month. You sign up by paying and it’s like you’re on Instagram. I personally publish content that I would not put on Instagram ». To see the contents of a specific user on Onlyfans, therefore, he pays a fixed monthly cost which he establishes himself. At that point, the payer has the opportunity to see all the contents in the archive and to text the person to whom he pays the subscription – if he decides to offer this service as well, as Naomi De Crescenzo has chosen to do -. Those who choose to be seen on Onlyfans, therefore, not only earn from subscriptions but also from private content that they can choose or not to share with their fans. Content provided to be “unlocked” by the recipient must first be paid for. By subscribing to Onlyfans it is possible not to put your name or even a photo.

What does the Genovese case have to do with Onlyfans

Parpiglia looked for the link between the parties on Terrazza Sentimento and the Onlyfans portal starting from the assumption that many of the participants in the events are active on Onlyfans. The young people present at the parties – according to a series of sources from the journalist – post a series of intimate contents on the platform that in some cases lead to sexual intercourse consumed live and for a fee. During the interview Parpiglia asks Naomi De Crescenzo if he has ties with Genovese or if his colleagues at Onlyfans know him by asking directly if proposals ever arrive to participate in parties: “Yes, very often and for remuneration, figures like 2.3 , 4 thousand ”is Naomi’s reply. The speech has turned on the question of girls “lured” on Onlyfans and paid to participate in these parties and from De Crescenzo comes the confirmation that the portal could actually serve this purpose.