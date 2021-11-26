Business

Open Fiber, change at the top: Bassanini towards the exit, Rossetti at the helm

Change at the top of Open Fiber: according to CorCom the president Franco Bassanini will leave the scene and leading the wholesale company will come the current general manager Mario Rossetti in the role of chief executive officer (position currently held, but provisionally by Francesca Romana Napolitano). R.with regard to the new president, the appointment rests with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti – which is preparing to finalize the increase to 60% of the share following the approval of the operation by the EU Commission – with the approval of Macquaire, the second shareholder with 40%. Instead, it is up to the Australian fund to appoint the CFO, a strategic figure and according to CorCom’s information it will be a “foreign” name.

The new appointments, again according to CorCom, are a matter of days and it points to close the whole game of the “new” Open Fiber by mid-December with a dense relay of events: finalization of the CDP-Macquaire operation (ie transfer of the shares to Enel), Shareholders’ Meeting, Board of Directors, appointments and Plan relating to project financing. With regard to the new financial resources that will be put in place, in particular to carry out the ultra-broadband infrastructure in the gray areas, theThe total plan will exceed 10 billion euros. Currently the plan is worth 7.1 billion, of which 4.1 billion put on the plate by banks (about fifteen national and international ones) that are preparing to raise the bar of 3 billion, the largest loan on a Tlc network.

