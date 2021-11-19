OpenSignal judges the 5G network of TIM, Iliad, Vodafone and WINDTRE

In these hours OpenSignal has published the report on the quality status of the 5G connection in our country. The study, conducted from 1 July 2021 to 28 September 2021, recorded some essential parameters regarding the 5G connection experience of the four Italian telephone operators: Iliad, TIM, Vodafone And WINDTRE.

How TIM, Vodafone, WINDTRE and Iliad 5G fares

Let’s start by saying that WINDTRE was the first mobile operator in terms ofextension and coverage of the 5G network. Looking at the numbers, it turns out that the operator outclasses the other companies engaged in fifth generation connectivity by about 4 times. WINDTRE users connect to the 5G network 22.3% of the time compared to Vodafone’s 5.8%, TIM’s 2.6% and Iliad’s 1.2%.

TIM, on the other hand, is in first place for the download and upload speed on the 5G network with a download score of 273.7 Mbps, against Vodafone’s 126.2 Mbps, Iliad’s 103.5 Mbps and WINDTRE’s just 64.7 Mbps. The other operators, on the other hand, hold the podium with regard to the experience of using videos on 5G – Iliad, TIM and Vodafone are on an equal footing -, on the quality of gaming on the move (TIM and Vodafone) and on the quality of voice calls on 5G (Iliad, TIM and Vodafone).

Over the next few months, all mobile operators will continue to extend the adoption of 5G in our country. The next OpenSignal report could highlight a profoundly different picture especially with regards to the extension and coverage of 5G.

