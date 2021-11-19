Tech

OpenSignal judges the 5G network of TIM, Iliad, Vodafone and WINDTRE

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 46 1 minute read

In these hours OpenSignal has published the report on the quality status of the 5G connection in our country. The study, conducted from 1 July 2021 to 28 September 2021, recorded some essential parameters regarding the 5G connection experience of the four Italian telephone operators: Iliad, TIM, Vodafone And WINDTRE.

How TIM, Vodafone, WINDTRE and Iliad 5G fares

Let’s start by saying that WINDTRE was the first mobile operator in terms ofextension and coverage of the 5G network. Looking at the numbers, it turns out that the operator outclasses the other companies engaged in fifth generation connectivity by about 4 times. WINDTRE users connect to the 5G network 22.3% of the time compared to Vodafone’s 5.8%, TIM’s 2.6% and Iliad’s 1.2%.

opensignal 5g network iliad tim vodafone windtre november 2021

TIM, on the other hand, is in first place for the download and upload speed on the 5G network with a download score of 273.7 Mbps, against Vodafone’s 126.2 Mbps, Iliad’s 103.5 Mbps and WINDTRE’s just 64.7 Mbps. The other operators, on the other hand, hold the podium with regard to the experience of using videos on 5G – Iliad, TIM and Vodafone are on an equal footing -, on the quality of gaming on the move (TIM and Vodafone) and on the quality of voice calls on 5G (Iliad, TIM and Vodafone).

Over the next few months, all mobile operators will continue to extend the adoption of 5G in our country. The next OpenSignal report could highlight a profoundly different picture especially with regards to the extension and coverage of 5G.

You may also be interested in: best telephone offers

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are approaching, so bookmark the pages so you are always updated on the latest offers!

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 46 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Marvel’s Avengers is “disappointing”, says Square Enix – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

Windows 11 Emergency Update KB5008295 fixes issues with native apps

2 weeks ago

resolution and framerate in the video analysis of VGTech – Nerd4.life

1 hour ago

Max Payne 3, news coming: remastered or Xbox backward compatible version?

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button