Operation Christmas / On Canale 5 there is already an air of Christmas

Operation Christmas, Channel 5 film: starring Tricia Helfer

Operation Christmas airs on Canale 5 today, 8 December 2021, starting from 14.45. It is a brilliant and sentimental film produced entirely for television audiences in the States by the triad composed of Nina Weinman, Ron Oliver, Donald Martin. The protagonist of the film is Tricia Helfer who previously worked with Weaver in ‘Like Snow at Christmas’, but the actress is present in other TV films with excellent audience such as’ When the heart goes on vacation’, ‘Danger in the Bahamas’,’ Sun, heart & love (Sun , Sand & Romance) ‘, while among the series that see her among the protagonists of the cast we remember’ Creepshow ‘and’ Lucifer ‘, a real success still in progress on Italian broadcasters.

At his side the actor Marc Blucas, famous for having interpreted the role of the boyfriend of the vampire slayer Buffy, American like most of the cast, almost debutant with the hit film ‘Pleasantville’ in which he starred alongside actors of the caliber by Tobey Maguire, Reese Witherspoon, Marley Shelton. However, Blucas should not be forgotten even for ‘They – Nightmares from the world of shadows (They)’, ‘Jane Austen’s Club (The Jane Austen Book Club)’ with Emily Blunt protagonist and several extras in single episodes of series such as’ Dr. House – Medical Division (House, MD) ‘or’ CSI ‘.

Operation Christmas, the plot of the film: a young single mom

Operation Christmas is mostly set in the snow-capped mountains of the western United States, where young single mother Olivia Young takes her children for a fun ski vacation. Between ups and downs, moments of great domestic serenity, a boy who attracts her very much, Scott McGuigan, slips into Olivia’s heart.

A friendship is born between the two, they often meet after skiing and on the track, a tender love is born. Christmas is approaching and Scott McGuigan will move away because, as a member of the American armed forces, he will have to leave for the front leaving Olivia and her children, who in the meantime have grown fond of the man.

Scott’s mission is overseas, really far from home, a situation that for Olivia and her little family is a source of bitterness. For this reason they decide to join a group of volunteers who cheer up the families of soldiers at the front, especially during the holiday periods. that Christmas will be different for everyone, unexpected, as the magic of the moment wants.

