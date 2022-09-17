Ornament, the preventive medicine app that helps improve and control health

Ornament is a high-tech application that works as a monitor of Health based on the principles of medicine preventive. It makes it easy for users to control and improve their Health evaluating your tests, physical data and lifestyle. It is created by a board of directors made up of specialists in various fields of medicine and advice is given by doctors

professionals.

This super app digitizes and analyzes the results of laboratory studies, evaluates the state of all body systems, offers personal recommendations and displays relevant content. It also allows you to upload the complete clinical history and access it from any mobile device.

Ornament

More than 2 million people around the world use it and 100,000 new users download it every month. “Efficiency and ease of use are the main advantages and have made Ornament be popular with users from countries all over the world. We are a Super App to manage the health of the whole family,” says Dmitry Zholobov, COO of Ornament Health AG.

Today, the medical community takes note that prevention is better than trying to find cures. Along with that awareness, the demand for medicine preventive, a way not only to maintain and improve the Healthbut also to expand the body’s reserves to live a full life.

Ornament

Following the demands of users, Ornament works to anticipate and prevent diseases. Annual basic check-ups give you peace of mind, the feeling of having more control over your life and consciously taking care of your Health.

How Ornament works

It is an agile and innovative tool that simplifies the monitoring of the user’s health and that of his family. Through basic questions, a digital health profile is generated. From there, Ornament analyzes and evaluates, pinpoints potential problems, provides helpful recommendations, offers expert advice on the topics users care about, and helps users manage vitamin levels or even lose weight.

Ornament

Users can get a comprehensive picture of their health, tracking pregnancies, tracking post-COVID-19 symptoms, improving their weight, and a sleep dashboard, which helps users set their sleep schedule, find useful articles and read practical tips to improve sleep habits.

Ornament

“We have always focused on being as personalized as possible and avoiding our design philosophy being medicinal. We want the care of the Health becomes a daily habit,” says Anatoly Zenkov, Head of the Design Department at Ornament Health AG.

Ornament It is developed by the Swiss company Ornament Health AG in close collaboration with IT specialists and experts from the medical sector. The company continues to work on different products that combine technology and data, in order to improve people’s quality of life.

The app is available for Android and iOS.