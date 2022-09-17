Health

Ornament, the preventive medicine app that helps improve and control health

Ornament is a high-tech application that works as a monitor of Health based on the principles of medicine preventive. It makes it easy for users to control and improve their Health evaluating your tests, physical data and lifestyle. It is created by a board of directors made up of specialists in various fields of medicine and advice is given by doctors
This super app digitizes and analyzes the results of laboratory studies, evaluates the state of all body systems, offers personal recommendations and displays relevant content. It also allows you to upload the complete clinical history and access it from any mobile device.

