Ortiz Bosch says he does not understand Leonel Fernández’s position on constitutional reform

Like a small script, this is how Milagros Ortiz Bosch described Leonel Fernández’s position before the Constitutional reform that the government proposes.

“He is an intelligent man, he is a man who makes international speeches, he communicates with the global world, so one does not understand why a figure who still has many things to do chooses the path of the president of the PP (Popular Party) of Spain, the the opposition for the opposition”, the former vice president told the press at a press conference on the Right of Way Commission (Codevial).

Who currently serves as General Director of Government Ethics and Integrity argues that politics is not done as before and that she does not understand why modernity becomes past, referring to his radical stance and decided on reform.

“What happened to that prosecutor at the CNM? He managed to introduce the policy in all State agencies, ”explained the also former Secretary of Education about the inclusion of this authority in the Council through the constitutional reform of 2010, promoted by Fernández.

He added that the National Council of the Judiciaryin charge of choosing the judges who will preside over the high courts of the Judicial Power, worked well until the Attorney General of the Republic was included.

On his side, former President Fernández described last week as “untimely” and “unnecessary” the intention of the government of President Luis Abinader to reform the Dominican Constitution, which was modified in 2010, during the Fernández administration.

The president of the Fuerza del Pueblo party emphasized that the current scenario requires focusing on improvement of living conditions of the Dominican people in the face of the inflation crisis and the uncertainty caused by the conflicts in Russia and Ukraine.