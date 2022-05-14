Osvaldo Ríos reveals intimate details of his relationship with Shakira in “The House of Celebrities”

Puerto Rican actor Osvaldo Rios is one of the new members of the second season of “The house of the famous”and apparently, the confessions begin to come out just days after starting this “reality” that is transmitted by Telemundo.

In addition to spending hours in the kitchen “looking for the taste” of his colleagues, the actor and producer spoke openly about the courtship he starred in with the singer-songwriter Shakirawhen she was 20 years old and he was 36.

The Puerto Rican interpreter recalled those times when he had an affair with the artist from Barranquilla. And it is that, although it is not the first time that he talks about this love story, this time he shared intimate details.

“I was the first. Before the Argentine I was the first”, Ríos said, referring to the fact that he was with her before Shakira’s courtship with Antonio de la Rua. At the same time, she mentioned that there was a breakup after a year of relationship that was so serious, to the point that they were about to get married.

However, as he was already “an accomplished man in my career”, he said that at that time she was just beginning with her album ‘Pies delscalzos’ and that she obviously had a whole world to live.

“When you love someone, sometimes it is better to set them free and it is the best show of love you can give them. He had to fly, it was the best thing that happened to him, not follow me, look where it got ”he expressed, while assuring his fellow artists that their relationship would not have worked out.

Nevertheless, Niurka Marcosanother of the participants, listened to the talk they were having among several in the kitchen, and added that it was not a way of expressing their affection, but that it left the today couple of Gerard Piqué because he liked to “walk like a hummingbird”.

“With her I was loyal and faithful, but I was neither faithful nor loyal for that time”, confessed about the relationship they lived in the late 1990s.

In 2017, Ríos shared a video on his Instagram account that was criticized at the time by users on social media for reliving those memories.

“A very nice and special memory with my dear and admired SHAKIRA when we were on her tour throughout Brazil in 1997… pricelesssssss!!! Memories of a great artist and a better human being…Nice memories!”, he wrote.

Ríos’ career was marred by gender violence, for which he was arrested and imprisoned when his ex-partner Daisy Santiago accused him in 2000.

The 61-year-old actor, before entering the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos”, expressed his concern at having to separate from his four children for several months, to comply with the “reality”.

“From the first moment I was offered to participate in La Casa de los Famosos 2nd Season (Telemundo) by Telemundo @telemundo, my biggest concern was having to separate 24/7 for almost 4 months from my three children. I share with you this bit of the last night we spent together, with this farewell message a few hours after entering “La Casa de Los Famosos”. See you in August!! I hope to have the support, strength and VOTES OF ALL OF YOU to give us the VICTORY in the name of God, and in this way continue with our humanitarian missions and social activism for our Hispanic brothers in the US 🇺🇸 and for my Boricua brothers on my beautiful Island of Enchantment in Puerto Rico 🇵🇷!”, he posted on his Instagram account.