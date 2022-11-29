Other moments in which Pablo Motos was macho with guests at ‘El Hormiguero’

A week ago the Ministry of Equality launched an awareness campaign on the occasion of the Day Against Violence against Women. In the television ad promoted by the agency, a series of macho behaviors broadcast in the media that have been controversial in recent years were compiled. Among them was a streamer and a television presenter.

While the first recounted how a friend took advantage of drunk women “to flirt”, the second asked his guest if she preferred to sleep “in sexy or comfortable underwear”. Despite having been simulated with actors, the behaviors were quickly identified and related to their authors, El Xokas and Pablo Motos.

Both have wanted to defend their honor publicly through their usual means of communication and in the case of Motorcycles, with a compilation video included. Director of the anthill He reached the final part of his program last Thursday with a clear message to convey to his audience: “The Ministry of Equality has spent more than a million public euros to call me a macho.”

Based on these statements, the presenter gave way to a video that tried to justify the context in which, indeed, Pablo Motos had asked the question denounced by the campaign to Elsa Pataky. According to what was exposed in the television space, “it was not formulated with that slimy tone” and it was pertinent since Pataky came to promote a line of lingerie.

With the same intention of justification, the program broadcast a series of moments in which Motos had asked the same question to male guests. As a result of this second video and the comments made in a subsequent gathering, social networks began to fill with other sequences with macho attitudes from the presenter taken from the program’s newspaper library.

Virginia Maestro’s “strange dress”

One of the first guests who wanted to report how she felt on her visit to the program was the singer-songwriter Virginia Maestro (OT). Starting from a tweet in which she has recovered a most uncomfortable moment with Motos, the artist has commented: “Well yes, she was macho, violent, uncomfortable, seedy, shameful and very unfortunate. How easy to do that from power. Less erasing and more apologies. We all make mistakes and admitting it would be wiser. FINISH”.

This is how he described the moment in which Pablo Motos made a parenthesis in the interview with the singer to ask her where she had bought “this strange dress” while he cheekily looked at her neckline and she – visibly uncomfortable – tried to cover herself.

Maestro has not been the only one who has raised her voice to comment on how she felt on her visit to the anthill. Others like Maggie Civantos or Alba Carrillo also commented on social networks about the uncomfortable moments they experienced during their visit to the Antena 3 prime-time program.

The actress Charlize Theron also commented, but in her case in another interview, the “crazy” experience that Kristen Stewart and she lived through while on the Motorcycle program. As detailed by Theron, both asked the presenter about the type of audience that the program had, to which he replied that “everyone” and asked them to “go crazy.”

At another point in the interview, the well-known actress noted: “They played me sexy music and asked me to dance. I did it in order to please everyone, but what happened next completely freaked me out, they were kids’ chemistry games. When I saw that they put a laboratory on the table, I thought it was a joke, but it was not. I did not understand anything”.

A surreal minute with Ana de Armas

The list of moments that have been remembered these days on social networks is really long. But, some videos have an even greater impact than others because they are about very young women, girls, or because they include kisses without prior notice or questions about maternity and conciliation instead of professional recognition.

The case of Ana de Armas belongs to the first of the ‘categories’. On her first visit to the anthill The actress was still very young and found herself locked in a cycle of macho, inopportune and uncomfortable comments as soon as she entered the set. In the video that some Twitter users have recovered, you can see how from the first second Motos states that he is trying to conquer her, that “she is scared”, he asks her if she has sex scenes in the film, comments on her physique and congratulates her. for having publicly acknowledged that the ones she likes the most about her body are “her boobs”.

‘Ass and Boobs’

And it seems that over the years the newspaper archive of the program leaves no room for doubt. The TV show’s obsession with ‘jokes’ about women’s physiques, especially asses and breasts, is more than evident. A video made by the space itself a few years ago perfectly shows this ‘trend’. In the audiovisual piece the comedians Juan Ibáñez and Damián Mollá (the ants from the program) appear together with Jorge Marrón, the person in charge of the scientific experiments, welcoming spring watching different women with pronounced necklines or shorts go by shouting “Asses and boobs, boobs and asses!”

Also taken into account in this review of the newspaper archive was the visit of Mónica Naranjo in which Pablo Motos commented that if he had his ass he would do the program backwards, the occasion when Anna Simón unbuttoned a button on his shirt and He had the repetition put on in slow motion while commenting: “They come as they come from home” or the moment in which he asked Cristina Pedroche if she was worried about not holding her boobs when she went running.

As uncomfortable as those moments was the inopportune question to Kristen Stewart about a semi-transparent dress that the actress wore on a red carpet. “We need to talk about your dress, Kristen. It seems to me that you are beautiful, but… How do you deal with the fact that all the magazines and televisions in the world are talking about a dress? The young woman immediately replied that she “especially talked about the movie” and she noted her discomfort with a grimace and silence.

Another of the most famous scenes took place the day that the artist Anastacia went to promote her latest album. On this occasion, Motos told her that it was difficult not to fall in love with her and came to kiss her on the neck without prior notice, something that did not go unnoticed by the singer or by the networks.

A brief compilation -if compared to the flood of moments that are being broadcast via Twitter, Tik Tok or Instagram- is enough to verify that it is not only “Elsa Pataky” that is being denounced, but a series of macho behaviors of the presenter along over many years in full ‘prime-time’.