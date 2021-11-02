Potatoes are one of the most loved foods and frequently brought to the table due to the success they find among the diners.

A food that can be consumed and prepared in many different ways, salads, boiled, baked, fried potatoes are always delicious.





Other than fried potatoes here’s how to have them very tasty, crunchy on the outside and soft to the bite in just 20 minutes and they are not baked

With potatoes it is possible to create recipes rich in taste and which satisfy even the finest and most capricious palates. Delicious when combined with chicken, sausages or mushrooms.

Often baked in the oven to make a tasty and crunchy but also healthy alternative, potatoes can instead be brought to the table cooked in a pan.

Potatoes in a pan are a really fast alternative for a very tasty side dish, in fact, they can be made in a very short time. In fact, it only takes 20 minutes to prepare a single dish. To make our potatoes good to lick your fingers, you need to follow a few little secrets.

Crunchy tricks

The most important trick is to cook the potatoes slowly first, with the addition of a drop of water, in order to stew them slightly; and then continue cooking over a high flame.

Potatoes can be chosen according to your tastes and it is always based on these that we can decide whether to consume them with the peel or without. Another very important tip to give the dish even more flavor is to add aromatic herbs. You can add thyme, rosemary, paprika, turmeric for a more oriental flavor, and even garlic if you like.

The potatoes should be carefully washed and cut into cubes, then added to the pan with a drizzle of oil and a clove of garlic. Then leave them to cook with the addition of a drop of water and a lid for 7/8 minutes over a low flame. Remove the lid and cook over high heat, first on one side and then on the other, to create a crunchy and golden crust.

Avoid turning the potatoes continuously so as not to reduce them to a pulp. Twice can be enough. Serve with the addition of herbs and spices to taste.

So, we have explained why other than fried potatoes here’s how to have them very tasty, crunchy on the outside and soft to the bite in just 20 minutes and they are not baked.

Curiosity

Potatoes are mistakenly brought to the table as a side dish, but they actually fall into the category of carbohydrates. They are in fact excellent substitutes for bread and pasta and other cereals.

Deepening

