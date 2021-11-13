Other than video games, Valve postpones its new console: the date

Valve had to capitulate and apologized when it announced that the handheld console we all expected isn’t actually coming.

The company that owns Steam had already started putting off sending repeat messages but eventually had to post right on the platform the official announcement that the Steam Deck will skip the Christmas season.

The output has indeed been moved to February next year thus losing the opening slot of December. In the message there are no turns of words and the company clearly explains the reason which led to the decision to move the handheld console output forward. As with many other technological accessories, this is a motivation linked to the supply of the raw material. The pandemic, therefore, also got in the way of Valve and its portable console.

Valve apologizes and the handheld jumps

If you have never seen a promotional image of the Steam Deck to describe it, we just need to tell you that it looks like the cousin of Nintendo Switch without the possibility of detaching the two controllers placed on the right and left. And then it’s all black. Seriously, the Steam Deck’s technical specifications make it a interesting product although perhaps a little expensive. We are talking about a basic version from 64 GB which costs around 300 euros, one from 256 GB which is sold around 500 and that from 512 GB which is around 600 euros.

The differences between the three versions are substantially related to the internal memory but all three mount a hard disk internal to solid state which, Valve promises, won’t make you regret old-fashioned consoles. This is the press release in its Italian version on the site: “The Steam Deck launch will be delayed for two months. We are sorry, we have really done our best to solve the global supply chain problems but due to the scarce availability of raw materials, components do not arrive at our manufacturing facilities in time to meet our initial launch dates. According to our latest estimates, Steam Deck shipments will begin in February 2022. This will be the new start date for the pre-order queue. All those who have reserved the Deck will maintain their position in the queue, but the dates will be postponed accordingly. Estimates on booking dates will be updated immediately after this announcement. We regret that we are unable to meet the originally scheduled shipping date. We will continue to work to improve booking dates based on the new timelines and will keep everyone updated in the meantime. “

We definitely appreciate the honesty and clarity of the message also because many have already booked their console and therefore knowing directly from the source that the queue will be respected even if the shipments will be postponed is at least one way not to infuriate more than so much those who waited for the console. THE comments they seem pretty understanding even if there is someone who with more than a few crying faces does the math and comments: “I guess we’ll see you in December 2022 when they decide to send me mine. It was scheduled for Q2 2022, now it is scheduled for later“.

Because in fact this is the problem, following the booking order those who expected to be able to have the console next summer will probably not see it before Christmas 2022. Unfortunately, however, no one could have foreseen the pandemic and the consequent supply crisis. of semiconductors.