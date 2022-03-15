other versions question the athlete’s complaint

Last Sunday, March 13, the Olympic medalist Stefany Hernández denounced on her social networks that she was the victim of a homophobic attack by the security personnel of the Anónimo Restaurante and Narciso Bar Club premises, in Las Mercedes.

As she explained on her Instagram account, she and her friends were expelled because “a few homophobes who wanted to attack us” did not like it.

«A man from the security of that place hit me in the face and ear, there were also shoves and insults. The pain I have felt since last night is intense and worrying because of the injury it caused me, but for that they are already treating me and I am confident that everything will pass,” explained the BMX cyclist, bronze medal winner at the Rio Olympics de Janeiro, in a post where he appears in a health center.

After what happened Anónimo Restaurante published a statement in which it blamed Narciso Bar Club for the attack and announced the decision to cancel the concession that the premises had to work on the second floor of the establishment.

While Narciso Bar Club issued another statement apologizing for what happened and reported that they were dealing with the case of aggression.

However, there are other versions that question Stefany Hernández’s complaint.

Witnesses said on social media that the fight started because Hernandez and his friends were behaving inappropriately at the venue. “Why doesn’t the affected person in question tell the full version? Why doesn’t he say that he didn’t control his drink, that he pushed and annoyed throwing even ice at the other people who were there? »Said a user in comments on Instagram that have been spread by the account @CuquiRobollo.

I open a thread about Stefany Hernández at Narciso Bar Club WITH EVIDENCE. Dra.Tamara: you are abg, so you should not fall into automatic solidarity, yes, you have to hear both sides. Especially if you see in this video that the one who started the aggression was the medalist and they responded https://t.co/s9ZpfgwrkZ pic.twitter.com/Y475O8hVUW – Cucalina Robollo (@CuquiRobollo) March 14, 2022

«I was present at the premises that day and the security personnel came to remove his group for behaviors that annoyed all the people present: they pushed everyone, they threw water, ice and other drinks into the air and at other people. » added another.

A couple of security camera videos also make it unclear what really happened. In one you see how they take a group out of the premises and in another you see when someone slaps Hernández after she throws a punch.

In networks, the Olympic medalist has received support from several public figures, including the Minister of Sports, Mervin Maldonado, and the Governor of Miranda, Héctor Rodríguez.

«You are a champion in every sense always, and everyone must respect their rights. That due process be done and justice be applied,” Maldonado wrote in comments to Hernández’s Instagram account.

Rodríguez expressed on Twitter: “It is imperative to move forward to be consistent in the discourse and in the will to achieve equality and justice in Venezuela. The fight for respect for humanity, to obtain its rights, is a fight that we all must be part of.

Deputy Tamara Adrián has also shown solidarity with the athlete. «Today the intolerant came out en masse to talk about the video. What I see is that the victim returns in the face of an apparent provocation (insult?) and defends himself, and then is beaten. In any case, the aggressor is in prison, and he will be seen in court”, she said.

On Monday, Nicolás Maduro’s attorney general, Tarek William Saab, reported that Robert Ordóñez Ángel, the alleged aggressor, was arrested and charged with the crime of aggravated physical violence. The lawyer, who usually orders investigations of cases that go viral, pointed out that the person in charge of what happened with Hernández will be the 82nd national prosecutor in defense of women.

#NOW #appointed the National Prosecutor 82 in Defense for Women, to #investigate physical assault against #medallist Olympian Stefany Hernández: for these events she was #arrested Robert Ordóñez Ángel, who will be will be #indicted for the crime of Aggravated Physical Violence. pic.twitter.com/cDJo0xFu3n — Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) March 13, 2022

