Ounas competes with Lionel Messi in France!

Algeria Foot – After having shone this weekend with Lille, the Algerian international Adam Ounas takes on the legend of football who is none other than the Argentinian of Paris Saint Germain, Lionel Messi!

Back in France after a mixed experience in Naples, Adam Ounas is already taking his ease on the side of Lille. Much appreciated by Paulo Fonseca, the Algerian winger made a more than interesting debut with the Mastiffs. Evidenced by his performance last Saturday against Toulouse FC as part of the eighth day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats.

Holder for his first at home on the magnificent lawn of the Pierre Mauroy stadium, the former player of the Girondins de Bordeaux was impressive. Author of the winning goal for LOSC, the 2019 African champion was logically praised by his coach. “He brings one important thing to the team: his individual talent. He brings different things to our game, he’s unpredictable, very good technically, one-on-one. But he is not yet 100% physically because he has not played much in recent months. When he will be better in this area, he will be able to bring us even more”said the Portuguese technician in a post-match press conference.

Moreover, after having shone against the TFC, Adam Ounas is one of the ten players selected by the editorial staff of the famous French media “Eurosport” for the title of MVP of the weekend. And this, alongside the Argentine genius of Paris Saint Germain, Lionel Messi. It should be noted that the name of another Algerian appears on the said list. Indeed, the returning Algerian team, Nabil Bentaleb, is also nominated for the best player of the eighth day of the French championship in the same way as his compatriot Lille.

