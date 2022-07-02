Over 41,000 customers without electricity during the passage of a tropical wave

The passage of a tropical wave this Saturday through Puerto Rico left over 41,000 clients of the consortium early in the afternoon LUMA Energy no electrical service.

According to the company website, by 1:30 pm there were 43,077 subscribers without electricity, most of them in the Caguas region, which at that time had 9% (22,609) of clients without service in consideration of all the consortium’s subscribers.

The next region with the highest number of subscribers without service was San Juan with 9,547 or 3.77%.

The new day requested an interview with LUMA Energy to find out the status of the electrical service in the face of multiple interruptions, but the consortium limited itself to sending written statements via email in which it reiterated that “Puerto Rico’s electrical grid is in an extremely fragile state.” .

The company tweeted that several of the affected towns were Humacao, Gurabo and Yabucoa, after the failure of a feeder. The consortium, however, did not specify the reasons why the alleged failure occurred.

For its part, the Electric Power Authority (AEE) assured that they are producing 100% of the energy demand required by the island.

“We share the graph with the status of the Generation System. At present we are serving 100% of the energy demand and we have an operational reserve of 1,397mw”, detailed the agency in a tweet.

However the Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (NMEAD) shared on its Twitter account that it received reports of several sectors without electricity due to gusts of wind that have produced strong thunderstorms.

“All the areas of the NMEAD and the OMME are activated and pending any situation that occurs as a result of weather conditions and sea currents. So far, fallen branches and sectors without light due to gusts of wind have been reported.the agency tweeted.

The National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan reported this morning that gusting winds of 40 miles per hour (mph) or more were recorded in various parts of the eastern half of the island. The strongest gust was reported in El Cocal in Yabucoa, with 50 miles per hour at 11:51 am

However, other sectors, in regions such as Arecibo and Ponce, experienced power outages this morning, despite the fact that this morning they had not yet received such heavy downpours as in the east of the island.

The interruptions in the electric service occur at a time when the seventh increase in the electric service bill came into force after a request by LUMA Energy to the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau. The consortium justified that the request for a new cost per kilowatt hour is due to the increase in the price of fuel.

In addition, the company assured on May 27 that she is ready to face the Hurricane season which has already started and runs until November 30.