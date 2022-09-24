News

Pablo Lyle: the death for which the Mexican actor faces a murder trial in Miami

Police record of Pablo Lyle

Lyle has remained in Miami awaiting trial and without the possibility of returning to Mexico.

This Friday began in Miami the trial against the Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, who is accused of involuntary manslaughter.

The case goes back three years, when the actor ownNo a punch during a traffic altercation to a 63-year-old man, who died days later from head trauma.

The trial, which was delayed by the pandemic, is expected to last about five days and there will be a deliberation when the six-person jury has heard from all sides.

the actor of 3two years and a native of Mazatlan could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

