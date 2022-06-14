Pablo Milanés performs in Havana on his Días de Luz tour

As part of the Días de Luz tour, with which he is currently touring theaters in Spain and which has also taken him to stages in the United States, Pablo Milanés will perform on June 21 at the Sala Avellaneda of the National Theater, in Havana, reported the singer-songwriter on social networks.

With the announced concert, the author of Cuban and universal song classics such as Yolanda, To live Y The brief space in which you are not returns to Cuban stages after two years of absence.

His last presentations were a concert in 2018 at the Karl Marx theater dedicated to the 500 years of Havana, and then, at the end of 2019, a recital with his daughter Haydée at the National Museum of Fine Arts.

Pablo, 79 years old and author of more than 400 songs and fifty albums throughout a six-decade career, is one of the most recognized figures of Latin American song and one of the benchmarks of the Cuban Nueva Trova movement. , along with others such as Silvio Rodríguez, Noel Nicola, Vicente Feliú and Sara González.

On its official website, regarding the Días de Luz tour, it is read that it is “a staging with an intimate and reflective format with which it wants to open a new horizon, so necessary in these times, based on a reflection more spiritual and at the same time hopeful”.

Pablo, with some of the most intimate and poetic lyrics and one of the best voices of the song in Spanish, has addressed a wide variety of genres of Cuban and American music, from tradition to modernity and from filin to new song. , going through jazz, rumba, son and bolero.

(With information from EFE and milanespablo.com)