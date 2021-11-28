Padovan: “Juve? Capital gains means to get your nose on the cards. Previous…”

Capital gains and fictitious invoices. Giancarlo Padovan said his to Skysport: “I believe that capital gains are a means that the Guardia di Finanza and Magistratura used to put their nose on the cards of the Juve . In fact, this morning we talk about Ronaldo’s secret pact. I only remember the previous ones. Usually this type of case has previously ended in a stalemate. And I’m talking about sports investigations, I’m not talking about the criminal investigation for which I have no title “, has explained.

“Previous sporting investigations speak of closing investigations without measures. The only provision concerns Chievo who were penalized by three points, but there were explicit interceptions. If things were more serious it would lead to the exclusion of the championships, but it must be shown that the budget has been altered to register for the championship. I’m sure there are other companies. The capital gains do not concern only Juve but Italian football “he concluded.