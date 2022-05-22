Pampita, Eva de Dominici and Emily Ratajkowski bet on red for their looks

The colors shocking are the hit of the moment and the famous know it very well. pampita, Eva De Dominici Y Emily Ratajkowski were some of the celebrities from around the world who joined this new boom of fashion and chose to show a particular color in their outfits: the Red fire.

Pampita in red for The Hotel of the Famous

with great elegance, pampita posed for photos showing off her new look at night to present a new program of The Hotel of the Famousthe reality show of TV in which she works as a host. Flirtatious, she wore a mini-dress straplessfitted to the bodywhich he decorated on top with a coat cropped with feathers on the sleeves, another of the biggest trends of the moment. all in fire red color. For the footwear he chose a stiletto sandals to the tone.

Pampita added feathers to her look in total net. (Photo: Instagram/@pampitaoficial).

He crowned the bet with a casual bun updo hairstylewith two loose strands over the face and a makeup according to the occasion: shadows in dark tones Y mascara to highlight your eyes, blush on the cheeks and a colored lipstick naked Sure.

Pampita dressed in red for El Hotel de los Famosos. (Photo: Instagram/@pampitaoficial).

Eva De Dominici in red with matching make up

For a boutique opening on Rodeo Drive, Eva De Dominici chose the color red. locker room fanatic shockingthe actress wore a mini-dress strapless with leaf texture, very close to the body. He combined the star garment with a lip shocking to tone, matte finish. In addition, he added extremely elegant accessories to the look: bordeaux stone inlay necklaceY dangling hoops of the same style. He also wore golden slave bracelets.

Eva De Dominici chose the fiery red color for her gala look. (Photo: Instagram/@dedominicieva).

Emily Ratajkowski in red with sparkles

Emily Ratajkowski was another of the celebrities who chose red for her look in networks, and it was for everything: he bet on wearing a mini-dress straplessvery tight to the body, with appliqués of rhinestones and glitters all over the fabric. She crowned the outfit shocking with a make-up shadows in blackmascara, bronzer to further outline the shape of the face, and a colored lipstick naked with matte finish. her hair took him loose, center parting and straight.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a strapless red mini dress. (Photo: Instagram/@emrata).

Red is all the rage: don’t stop joining.

