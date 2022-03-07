Panorama – Spain imports more oil from Russia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan than from the entire Persian Gulf

Spain has imported energy products worth 46,575 million euros between January 1 and December 31, 2021, according to data from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism. The invoice for the 21st has been much-much more bulky than that of 2020, the year in which the Covid devastated us. That course we spent (we sent to foreign nations) 27,029 million euros. In other words, the currency bleeding has grown by 72% compared to that of the 20th, but the bill for the 21st has also been higher, eye to the data, than that of the year 2019, when the shadow of the Covid had not yet dimmed the prospects. That year (2019), the Spanish economy sent to other nations (imported from them energy products worth) 44,396 million euros (M€). In other words, the course we have just left behind (a 2021 obviously still impacted by the pandemic and its consequences) we have spent practically 5% more on importing energy products than in 2019, the pre-Covid year.

In short, Spain has spent more in 2021 than in 2019: two billion euros more we have spent. But it turns out that, with that money, we have imported less gas and less oil than that year. Because imports have fallen in both one and the other. The reason for the paradox is obvious: the price of these fossil fuels is higher today than in 2019, so the cost for the Spanish economy is higher as well. In 2019, Spain imported 418,307 gigawatt hours of gas (GWh), according to Cores. And we spent €7,552 million on it, according to Foreign Trade (Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism). Well, in 2021, imports have fallen slightly (415,569 GWh), but the price has skyrocketed above €9,600 million. In other words, we import less, but we pay much more (+27%). Oh, and 14% of those €9,600 million would be going to Russia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, nations of origin of 14% of the gas that we have imported in the twelve months of last year.

The same has happened with oil. In 2019, the Spanish economy imported just over 66 million tons of crude oil, according to Cores. For this, the country had to pay a bill of 35,000 million euros. Well, in 2021, crude oil imports have been much lower (56 million tons), but the bill has gone to 33,695 million euros. We therefore import 15% less crude oil (-15%), but the bill has not fallen by much less to the same extent (-3.7%). And a derivative: If we add to the five nations that sell the most gas to Spain the five nations that sell the most crude (petroleum) to us, we find that only one can be classified as a democracy comparable to that of Spain: the United States. In 2021, the five main gas suppliers to Spain were, in this order: Algeria, the United States, Nigeria, Russia and Qatar. This past year (2021), the five main sellers of crude oil to Spain have been Nigeria, Mexico, Libya, Kazakhstan and the United States (practically at the same level as the great nation of North America are Saudi Arabia and Iraq, which sell to Spain an amount of crude oil very similar to that supplied by Biden’s homeland).

On the right, detail of two tables published by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism in two reports: Monthly Foreign Trade Report December 2019and Monthly Foreign Trade Report December 2021. As can be seen, spending on gas has skyrocketed by 27% (+27% January-December 2021 import price compared to January-December 2019 import price). On the other hand, one last note: the Cores data on natural gas consumption for electricity generation in January 2022 (January 22 is the last published by this body), is even more worrying: according to Cores, gas consumption for electricity generation in January 2022 has grown by 94% with respect to that consumption in January 2021.