Paola Espinosa leaves the dives disappointed by Ana Guevara

Paola Espinosa has made official the end of his career as a professional diver. The athlete made the announcement at a virtual press conference and spoke at halftime about the reasons why she made this “easy and necessary” decision.

Espinosa, a two-time Olympic medalist, explained that “it was a decision made with my family and it was easy; I am very at peace with myself, satisfied, there were many years in which I fulfilled my dreams and what I wanted.”

The bronze winner in 2008 and silver in London 2012, in Synchronized 10-meter Platform, pointed out that this retreat also allows to move away from the current administration of the Conade, headed by Ana Gabriela Guevara.

“Of course I’m disappointed with how things are going, but fortunately I’m not inside anymore; it is the worst administration that I have experienced in my career, (but) that had nothing to do with it, the decision is mine alone“.

Espinosa’s legacy with his little daughter

Beside Ivan Garcia, Paola has her little four-year-old daughter: Ivana. At her young age, the girl already shows her love for diving and her mother likes the idea of ​​creating a family history in the discipline.

“If she wants, of course I will support her in whatever she decides; she loves diving, she enjoys it a lot with four years. She arrives at the pool and she tells me that she is going with her teacher Ivan Baptist to train, she throws herself, she doesn’t ask anyone’s permission. I think she will inevitably follow in our footsteps, her mom has a story, her parents too, and now Ivana can create her own story.”Paola said.

In addition to spending more time with her daughter, Espinosa Sánchez now runs her Paola Espinosa AC Foundation, which fights against obesity, overweight and child bullying, through sports; even now she wants to be part of the fight against violence against women.

Paola participated in the Olympic Games Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 Y Rio 2016; won the bronze medal in beijing beside Tatiana Ortiz on the 10 meter platform. And London 2012 silver was hung next to Alexandra Orozco; what’s more, won 13 metals at the Pan American Games and 9 at the Central American Games.

