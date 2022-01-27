Paolo Bonolis: “Sanremo is a sung mass the same for decades, it needs renewal. Detaching it from the Ariston would not be sacrilege “





“Detaching Sanremo from the Ariston is not a sacrilege: the Ariston was not consecrated by some religious faith! It is a beautiful theater, which in my opinion has exhausted its expressive function“. A few days before the start of the Sanremo 2022 Festival, the third under the artistic direction of Amadeus, here he thinks about it Paolo Bonolis to throw a jab at the festival. In an interview with the weekly Today, who knows the Festival machine well after having lived it as a protagonist as a conductor (first in 2005 and then again in 2009), criticizes the liturgies and speaks of the need for renewal of this event which for too long has been substantially unchanged in its form.

“I believe that, given the technological potential we have, we can imagine a television story that is more contemporary”, he explained. And, to begin with, Bonolis would see it well outdoors: “Not necessarily in a closed place. Sanremo must be as amazing as possibleotherwise it is a sung mass, which has immense value, but does not deviate from the trajectory it has ridden for decades. We need something that the Italian viewer has no way of seeing throughout the television season ”.

Last but not least, the dig at super-guests: “It’s a formidable choice, Checco (Zalone, ed) is a wonderful character. As well as Fiorello. But they are always our product. Carrying Mike Tyson, Hugh Grant, Will Smith cost a lot but it gave Sanremo the real patina of the event “.