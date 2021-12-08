Paraguay is thinking of legalizing this new industrial sector

Several months ago the deputy Carlos Rejala announced that a bill linked to the idea of ​​a future legalization from Bitcoin it was ready to be presented to the Paraguayan Parliament. The news also caught on because the deputy from the minority party, Hagamos, had spiced up the information, creating a lot of expectation. In fact, everyone thought that the idea was to get closer to El Salvador’s choices in terms of crypto. In reality, now that we have been able to examine this bill, in black and white, we understand that the future for cryptocurrency in Paraguay it is far from the present that Nayib Bukele has granted her.

Bitcoin and the mining bill

Before going into the hot issue, it is good to point out that the bill being examined by the Paraguayan Parliament was made on the basis of some ideas of a group of miner from bitcoin, including MP Rejala. This helps to better understand the purpose of the document and therefore the future of the crypto in Paraguay.

The amendment, in fact, would have an impact on national miners with the hope of attracting new international investors, in other words definable as new customers. Instead the lines regulations for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as well as for the mining industry remain fairly conservative. The idea would therefore be to understand the mining process as a “new industrial sector” for Paraguay. Here’s what it would be “the important project to renew Paraguay in front of the world”Announced by“ Carlitos ”on Twitter.

How ya decía has a good time, necesita país advance de la hand of the new generation.

Llegó el momento, nuestro moment.

Esta semana empezamos with an important project to innovate in Paraguay frente al mundo! El verdadero to the moon 🚀#btc & #paypal pic.twitter.com/ZMRJgAIxgO – Carlitos Rejala 🙏🇵🇾🙌 (@carlitosrejala) June 7, 2021

The basic proposal would also see the need to transfer the data center of miners in the areas adjacent to the large hydroelectric plants of Itaipú and Yaciretá. This would then ensure the use of clean energy for the process of mining which requires large amounts of electrical current. We conclude with what was declared by the parliamentarians regarding the new bill for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies which summarizes its purpose:

“The mining cryptocurrency makes use of special machinery such as data processors. It could be compared to a ‘industry electricity-intensive, because a large amount of electricity is consumed in the process. Generate a final product that can be commercialized. In addition, you also need a skilled workforce“.