Paraguay lifts sanitary measures against the coronavirus, only maintains the use of the mask

urielblanco

(CNN Spanish) – Starting at zero hours this Wednesday, the sanitary measures that have been in force in Paraguay since the start of the pandemic will be lifted, announced this Tuesday Hernán Hutteman, chief of staff of the country’s presidency, at a press conference in the López Palace in Asunción.

Hutterman emphasized that the mandatory use of the mask must continue in closed and open places where a minimum distance of two meters between people cannot be maintained, and the vaccination card must also be presented to enter Paraguay.

Sexual violence and restrictions on abortion in Paraguay fuel an epidemic of child pregnancy, says Amnesty International

The measures that remain without effect are those related to businesses, work centers, establishments, corporate offices, gastronomic premises, children’s, social, cultural, sports events, and with acts of worship, wakes, visits to prisons, universities and schools.

“We believe the key to getting out of this is vaccination and not restrictions or mandatory mandates,” Hutteman said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.